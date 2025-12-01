Consensus seems to be pause by RBI's MPC, says SBI chairman C S Setty

State Bank of India (SBI) is witnessing robust credit growth, including healthy corporate loan demand, which is expected to see a double-digit increase this financial year. In an interview with Manojit Saha and Abhijit Lele in Mumbai, C S Setty, chairman of India’s largest bank, says effective liability management will help the bank to protect its margin above 3 per cent. Edited excerpts:

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Monetary Policy Committee will announce the policy review later this week. Do you think the recent sharp depreciation of the rupee, along with sluggish deposit growth, could be a hindrance to