Customer centricity will be our focus area: Indian Bank MD Binod Kumar

Binod Kumar, who recently took charge of Chennai-based Indian Bank as managing director and chief executive officer, said the lower share of repo rate-linked loans will act as a cushion for protecting net interest margins if there are rate cuts, in a telephonic interview with Manojit Saha. Edited excerpts:

The deposit growth of the bank was 7 per cent year-on-year while credit growth was 10 per cent. How do you plan to improve deposit mobilisation?

We had given guidance of 8-10 per cent for deposits and 11-13 per cent for advances. Our deposits have grown by 7.34 per cent, and