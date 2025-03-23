Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 10:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Interviews / Fraud detection has to improve to protect banks: BCT Digital CEO

Fraud detection has to improve to protect banks: BCT Digital CEO

With the rise of digital and contactless banking, fraudsters have found newer ways to exploit vulnerabilities, said Jaya Vaidyanathan, chief executive officer (CEO) of BCT Digital

Jaya Vaidyanathan, BCT Digital
Premium

Jaya Vaidyanathan, chief executive officer (CEO) of BCT Digital

Raghu Mohan
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 10:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BCT Digital is a fintech, regtech, and sustaintech solutions provider. It recently enhanced its rt360 Early Warning System with the integration of Goods and Services Tax (GST) data. It brings GST non-compliance into sharp focus within the rt360 Credit Monitoring framework. In July last year, the Reserve Bank of India recognised the company’s s rt360 Real-Time Monitoring System. JAYA VAIDYANATHAN, chief executive officer (CEO) of BCT Digital, interacted with Raghu Mohan via email. Edited excerpts:  Why do frauds continue to plague banking and financial services despite all the investments in technology? 
With the rise of digital and contactless banking, fraudsters
Topics : Banks Q&A Fintech sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon