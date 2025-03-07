Full-scale launch of DakPay by mid-FY26: India Post Payments Bank MD & CEO

R Viswesvaran, managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of India Post Payments Bank says transition to small finance bank will help margins but operational cost for small ticket loans are very high. He spoke to Manojit Saha in an exclusive interview. Edited excerpts:

India Post Payments Bank has completed operations of more than six years. What are the key milestones achieved?

The bank started operations in 2018, but before that, in 2016, it was envisioned that it would be a bank which takes care of financial inclusion, primarily. Because the Prime Minister then saw that there is