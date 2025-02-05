Business Standard

Wednesday, February 05, 2025 | 08:04 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Interviews / Goal is for Axis Max Life Insurance to become a listed entity: MD

Goal is for Axis Max Life Insurance to become a listed entity: MD

In first nine months, we have grown at 25 per cent versus private sector growth of 19 per cent and overall industry growth of 14 per cent. So we are gaining market share as we go along, the MD said

Prashant Tripathy
Premium

Prashant Tripathy, MD&CEO, of Axis Max Life Insurance

Subrata PandaAathira Varier Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Following its Q3 earnings, Axis Max Life Insurance said its board approved a roadmap that envisages the listing of Axis Max Life through the merger of Max Financial Services into Axis Max Life. Prashant Tripathy, MD&CEO, Axis Max Life Insurance, in a conversation with Subrata Panda and Aathira Varier, spoke about the listing plan and discussed the company’s performance. Edited excerpts:
 
What is the merger plan with Max Financial Services and the subsequent listing plan of Axis Max Life Insurance?
 
We aim to merge the two entities – Max Financial Services and Axis Max Life Insurance – and we believe
Topics : Q&A Insurance Sector Insurance

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon