Idea behind SROs is not to make them more regulatory: Anish Mashruwala

In March, the Reserve Bank of India came out with a framework on self-regulatory organisations (SROs). Since then, industry bodies in finance have shown interest in setting up SROs. It is early days even as there are concerns over dual membership and SROs’ scope. Anish Mashruwala, partner, JSA Advocates and Solicitors (and co-chair of the finance practice and head of its banking & finance group), spoke with Raghu Mohan on these issues in a telephonic interview. Edited excerpts:

What is your view on dual membership in SROs?

Let’s say I am a member of the Indian Merchants’ Chamber and