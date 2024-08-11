Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Idea behind SROs is not to make them more regulatory: Anish Mashruwala

The idea of SRO is not to make it more regulatory but it's more decentralisation from the regulator to allow a larger sense of how a particular product in the industry should develop, he says

Anish Mashruwala, partner, JSA Advocates and Solicitors (and co-chair of the finance practice and head of its banking & finance group)
Premium

Anish Mashruwala, partner, JSA Advocates and Solicitors (and co-chair of the finance practice and head of its banking & finance group)

Raghu Mohan
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 9:34 PM IST
In March, the Reserve Bank of India came out with a framework on self-regulatory organisations (SROs). Since then, industry bodies in finance have shown interest in setting up SROs. It is early days even as there are concerns over dual membership and SROs’ scope. Anish Mashruwala, partner, JSA Advocates and Solicitors (and co-chair of the finance practice and head of its banking & finance group), spoke with Raghu Mohan on these issues in a telephonic interview. Edited excerpts:

What is your view on dual membership in SROs?

Let’s say I am a member of the Indian Merchants’ Chamber and

Also Read

RBI mops up Rs 11,675 crore through screen-based OMO in July, shows data

Sovereign green bonds trading at IFSC to start in 2nd half of FY25: RBI Guv

RBI sells bonds for fourth straight week, amount decreases, shows data

Need enabling framework to help cos issue ESG bonds locally: RBI official

RBI expected to step up intervention if the rupee touches 84 level

Topics : RBI finance sector Banking credit market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon