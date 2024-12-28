Business Standard

Saturday, December 28, 2024 | 01:06 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Interviews / Insurance penetration ratio has a long way to go, says WWB's Kalpana Ajayan

Insurance penetration ratio has a long way to go, says WWB's Kalpana Ajayan

Initiatives like Jan Dhan Yojana and Jan Suraksha have significantly boosted women's participation in financial services

Kalpana Ajayan, Regional Head, South Asia, WWB
Premium

Kalpana Ajayan, Regional Head, South Asia, WWB

Shikha Chaturvedi Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2024 | 1:03 AM IST
Government programmes like Jan Dhan Yojana and Jan Suraksha have bolstered women’s participation in financial services. But the benefits of government schemes are yet to reach a large section of the women population. A recent report by Women’s World Banking (WWB)-- a global non-profit organisation dedicated to women’s economic empowerment -- was a mixed bag on this. Kalpana Ajayan, Regional Head, South Asia of WWB discusses the role of savings accounts as an entry point for inclusion, the importance of women agents, and the challenges of persistence and claims processes in insurance adoption in an interview with Shikha Chaturvedi. Edited
Topics : financial services Jan Dhan Yojana Insurance

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon