Linking ATM interchange fee to ticket size a good idea: FSS' Vishal Maru

Financial Software and Systems (FSS) — a payments technology and a transaction processor — manages and operates 25,000-plus automated teller machines (ATMs). This straddles both the white- and brown-label segments. ATM interchange fee had become a cause for concern, with deployers holding the view that it does not cover costs. A hike has been effected to ₹19 from ₹17, but the ATM channel still has issues to deal with. Vishal Maru, global processing head at FSS, spoke with Raghu Mohan over the telephone. Edited excerpts:

Your views on the recent hike in the ATM interchange fee to ₹19

There are