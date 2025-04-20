Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Interviews / Linking ATM interchange fee to ticket size a good idea: FSS' Vishal Maru

Linking ATM interchange fee to ticket size a good idea: FSS' Vishal Maru

If you look at per-ATM daily transactions, rural areas have much higher numbers. That's why WLATMs focus on Tier-III and Tier-IV cities, says Maru

Vishal Maru, global processing head at FSS
Premium

Vishal Maru, global processing head at FSS

Raghu Mohan
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 10:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Financial Software and Systems (FSS) — a payments technology and a transaction processor — manages and operates 25,000-plus automated teller machines (ATMs). This straddles both the white- and brown-label segments. ATM interchange fee had become a cause for concern, with deployers holding the view that it does not cover costs. A hike has been effected to ₹19 from ₹17, but the ATM channel still has issues to deal with. Vishal Maru, global processing head at FSS, spoke with Raghu Mohan over the telephone. Edited excerpts:
 
Your views on the recent hike in the ATM interchange fee to ₹19
 
There are
Topics : ATMs in India ATM cash crunch ATM crisis ATM recalibration ATM cash withdrawal

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon