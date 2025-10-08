NPS to grow over 30% in FY26, says PFRDA chief Sivasubramanian Ramann

Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Chairman Shri Sivasubramanian Ramann, in an exclusive interview with Harsh Kumar in New Delhi, said the regulator is exploring ways to effectively reach the rural segment. He said the proposal to implement pension sakhis, suggested by the finance minister last week, is both practical and well-tested. Implementation, he added, would involve engaging self-help group (SHG) networks and identifying leaders within these groups. Ramann also spoke about the challenges ahead and shared insights into the National Pension System (NPS) and the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). Edited excerpts:

How is PFRDA moving forward on Finance