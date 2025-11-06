Open to small or medium buying opportunities: Piramal Finance MD & CEO

Following the delisting of Piramal Enterprises and merger with Piramal Finance – the latter will be listing its shares on the exchanges on Friday. Jairam Sridharan, MD & CEO, Piramal Finance shares the rationale of the entire exercise and the growth roadmap for the upper layer NBFC in a conversation with Aathira Varier and Manojit Saha in Mumbai. Edited excerpts:

What was the rationale behind delisting Piramal Enterprise and listing Piramal Finance?

The Piramal Enterprises stock was for the longest time a conglomerate sort of holding company type stock. There were many