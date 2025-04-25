Friday, April 25, 2025 | 11:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Interviews / Stance change means possibilities of more rate cuts: MPC's Nagesh Kumar

Stance change means possibilities of more rate cuts: MPC's Nagesh Kumar

Kumar says that the impact of reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States (US) is mixed and there is fiscal space to support public expenditure

Nagesh Kumar, external member of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy committee
Premium

Nagesh Kumar, external member of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy committee

Manojit Saha
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Nagesh Kumar, external member of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) monetary policy committee, says, in an email interview with Manojit Saha, the impact of reciprocal tariffs imposed by the United States (US) is mixed and there is fiscal space to support public expenditure. Edited excerpts.
 
The monetary policy committee (MPC) has cut the policy repo rate twice, in February and April, to 6 per cent. The stance in the April policy was changed to “accommodative”. Do you think there is more space to cut interest rates?
 
The recent decline in the headline inflation rate has created the policy space
Topics : Reserve Bank of India monetary policy committee Trump tariffs Consumer Price Index

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon