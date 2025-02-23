UPI sound box base will touch 40 mn in 5 years: Mswipe Technologies CEO

The way you pay for purchases at merchants is changing. Point-of-sale (PoS) terminals are giving way to sleeker units that allow for better integrations with billing systems, order management, and transaction tracking. UPI sound boxes in particular are gaining traction, and may nearly replace PoS units. KETAN PATEL, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of Mswipe Technologies, a digital payment and financial solutions provider, interacted with Raghu Mohan in an email interview. Edited excerpts:

How has the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) shaped the deployment of PoS terminals?

UPI-driven digital payments have seen rapid and widespread growth as compared to PoS.