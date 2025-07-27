We are in no hurry to become a universal bank: Suryoday SFB MD & CEO

Suryoday Small Finance Bank (Suryoday SFB) intends to continue focusing on individual loans even as it plans to move into small-ticket secured loans of ₹10-20 lakh, diversify the asset mix, strengthen deposit franchise, and leverage digital platforms. “We prefer steady, sustainable growth,” Baskar Babu Ramachandran, Suryoday SFB’s managing director and chief executive officer, told Raghu Mohan. Edited excerpts from a telephonic interview:

If you are, or were to become, an aspirant for a universal banking license — aside from the change in nomenclature — what would this shift mean?

We’ll take at least a couple of years before applying. Even