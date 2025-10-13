We continue to invest heavily in India GPS business, says Winnie Chen

Winnie Chen, head of global payment solutions for Asia-Pacific (APAC) at Bank of America, in an interview with Subrata Panda and Ajinkya Kawale, discusses payment trends in APAC and India, and the bank’s approach to cross-border payments, among others. Edited excerpts:

How is the payments landscape evolving in APAC and what role is Bank of America playing?

When it comes to innovation and adoption, the payments landscape in Asia Pacific is more advanced than in any other region, including the US. We have witnessed significant strides in cross-border real-time payments connectivity, such as the linkage between Singapore’s PayNow and India’s