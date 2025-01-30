'We may seriously consider to become universal bank in next two years'

India’s first small finance bank (SFB) is aiming to apply for the universal bank licence in the next two years. In a virtual interview, Capital Small Finance Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Sarvjit Singh Samra tells Harsh Kumar that the SFB will continue to expand its presence beyond the northern part of India in the upcoming financial year. Edited excerpts:

Q. What are your observations for Q3FY25, and what is your outlook for the full year?

When we review the results for the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY25) vis-à-vis those in previous financial years, we