Business Standard
Home / Finance / Interviews / We want to build best housing finance firm of future: Bajaj Finserv execs

We want to build best housing finance firm of future: Bajaj Finserv execs

Bajaj Housing Finance is looking to raise Rs 6,560 cr, of which fresh issues are for Rs 3,560 cr and offer for sale is for Rs 3,000 cr. Bidding for the IPO opens on Sept 9 and closes on Sept 11

Sanjiv Bajaj, president, Confederation of Indian Industry
Premium

Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv

Manojit SahaSubrata Panda
9 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 8:12 PM IST
After three decades, a Bajaj group company is looking to list it on the bourses. Bajaj Housing Finance, a 100 per cent subsidiary of India’s largest non-banking finance company, Bajaj Finance, has priced its public offering at Rs 66–70 per equity share. It is looking to raise Rs 6,560 crore, of which fresh issues are for Rs 3,560 crore and the offer for sale is for Rs 3,000 crore. Bidding for the IPO opens on September 9 and closes on September 11.

Sanjiv Bajaj, Chairman and Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv, the holding company of Bajaj Finance, and

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon