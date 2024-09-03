We want to build best housing finance firm of future: Bajaj Finserv execs

After three decades, a Bajaj group company is looking to list it on the bourses. Bajaj Housing Finance, a 100 per cent subsidiary of India’s largest non-banking finance company, Bajaj Finance, has priced its public offering at Rs 66–70 per equity share. It is looking to raise Rs 6,560 crore, of which fresh issues are for Rs 3,560 crore and the offer for sale is for Rs 3,000 crore. Bidding for the IPO opens on September 9 and closes on September 11.