We want to build our biz in India for the next 100 years: Shriram Capital

Shriram Capital, the holding company of the Shriram Group, is set to foray into the wealth management business in India in partnership with the Sanlam Group of South Africa. Sanlam Chief Executive Officer PAUL BRENDAN HANRATTY, Shriram Capital MD & CEO SUBHASRI, and Sanlam Executive (Group Strategy, M&A) and Head of Asia Region Sanlam DAVID MARSHALL spoke with Subrata Panda and Vishal Chhabria in Mumbai about their plans for the wealth management business and the group’s banking ambitions. Edited excerpts:

What is the idea behind foraying into wealth business?

Paul: We started our journey in the insurance space. But, as