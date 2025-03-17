Monday, March 17, 2025 | 12:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Interviews / We want to build our biz in India for the next 100 years: Shriram Capital

We want to build our biz in India for the next 100 years: Shriram Capital

Executives talk about their plans for the wealth management business and the group's banking ambitions

(From left) Paul Brendan Hanratty, CEO of Sanlam; Subhasri, MD & CEO of Shriram Capital; and David Marshall, Head of Asia Region at Sanlam
Premium

(From left) Paul Brendan Hanratty, CEO of Sanlam; Subhasri, MD & CEO of Shriram Capital; and David Marshall, Head of Asia Region at Sanlam

Subrata PandaVishal Chhabria
7 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 12:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shriram Capital, the holding company of the Shriram Group, is set to foray into the wealth management business in India in partnership with the Sanlam Group of South Africa. Sanlam Chief Executive Officer PAUL BRENDAN HANRATTY, Shriram Capital MD & CEO SUBHASRI, and Sanlam Executive (Group Strategy, M&A) and Head of Asia Region Sanlam DAVID MARSHALL spoke with Subrata Panda and Vishal Chhabria in Mumbai about their plans for the wealth management business and the group’s banking ambitions. Edited excerpts:
 
What is the idea behind foraying into wealth business? 
Paul: We started our journey in the insurance space. But, as
Topics : Shriram Group South Africa Foreign banks

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon