Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 06:17 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Investment / Family offices, corporate venture capitals clinch a bigger deal slice

Family offices, corporate venture capitals clinch a bigger deal slice

These two segments, however, focused on deals under $10 million, which accounted for 60-70 per cent of total deals in 2024

Family offices, CVCs
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 6:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s funding landscape saw a broadening investor base in 2024, with a fifth of the 1,270 total deals undertaken by family offices and corporate venture capital (CVC), where firms set up their own VC funds.
 
This shift reflects the democratisation of funding beyond top VC firms. Their share in 2023 was 15 per cent of the 880 total deals.
 
These two segments, however, focused on deals under $10 million, which accounted for 60–70 per cent of total deals in 2024. This conclusion is part of the India Venture Capital Report 2025, conducted by the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association
Topics : Investments venture capitalists

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon