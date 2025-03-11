Family offices, corporate venture capitals clinch a bigger deal slice

India’s funding landscape saw a broadening investor base in 2024, with a fifth of the 1,270 total deals undertaken by family offices and corporate venture capital (CVC), where firms set up their own VC funds.

This shift reflects the democratisation of funding beyond top VC firms. Their share in 2023 was 15 per cent of the 880 total deals.

These two segments, however, focused on deals under $10 million, which accounted for 60–70 per cent of total deals in 2024. This conclusion is part of the India Venture Capital Report 2025, conducted by the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association