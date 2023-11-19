Fintech may be the worst hit as RBI comes down hard on unsecured credit

WHO South-East Asia region to prioritise investment in primary healthcare

Samvat 2080: Date, timing and importance and everything you need to know

Bharat Housing Network raises Rs 125 crore in Series A led by Nabventures

Ranjan Pai invests $168 mn in Byju's Aakash to clear Davidson Kempner debt

'No further interest on penal charges': RBI issues new guidelines for loans

Centre approves formation of India's first domestic regulated carbon market

RBI-regulated entities interface set for a change with bigger role for SROs

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

Last week, Mint Road slammed the brakes on the runaway growth in consumer credit. Regulated entities (REs) will now have to review their exposure to the segment, “in particular” to unsecured credit. Top-up loans against assets, “inherently depreciating in nature” (such as vehicles), shall be treated as such. REs need to comply with the diktat no later than the end of February 2024. But what’s gone relatively below the radar is lending by fintech, a good portion of which also falls in the unsecured category. The Centre for Advanced Financial Research and Learning (Cafral) has it that fintech firms have captured a substantial share of the consumer and retail market. Their lending is projected “to exceed traditional bank lending by

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com