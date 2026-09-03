GIFT-IFSC based funds' commitment crosses $45 billion, shows data

The fund management ecosystem at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City) continued to expand in the April-June quarter, with cumulative funds raised by non-retail schemes in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) rising to $22.93 billion as of June 30, from $19.51 billion at the end of March.

Cumulative commitments raised increased to $45.08 billion from $39.09 billion, while investments made rose to $21.05 billion from $19.67 billion.

The number of Fund Management Entities (FMEs) increased to 235 from 217 in the previous quarter, while the number of funds and schemes rose to 401 from 360, according to the latest quarterly bulletin of the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA).

Investor participation recorded a sharper increase, driven largely by retail investors. The total number of investors across IFSC fund schemes rose to 16,150 in June from 9,594 in March.

Retail scheme investors more than doubled to 8,467 from 3,438, accounting for more than half of the total increase during the quarter.

Retail fund management activity itself remained relatively small in absolute terms but expanded during the quarter. Investments by retail schemes totalled $87.32 million, of which $18.78 million was invested in India and $68.54 million in foreign jurisdictions.

The quarter also saw a sharp expansion in the client base of Global Access Providers (GAPs), which facilitate access to overseas securities through the IFSC.

Trends in Non-retail Schemes in Gift-IFSC ($ bn) Cumulative Q1 FY26 Q2 Q3 FY26 Q4 FY26 Q1 FY27 Commitments Raised 22.11 26.3 32.13 39.09 45.08 Funds Raised 10.49 12.27 17.35 19.51 22.93 Source: IFSCA Bulletin Trends in PMS Service Service Service Service Q1FY27 AUM ($ Mn) Discretionary & Non-Discretionary PMS 239 958.96 270 929.13 Advisory Services 99 432.48 100 2,436.29 Total 338 1,391.44 370 3,365.42 Funds raised from NRIs/OCIs Quarter (As of) Amount ($ mn) Sep-25 536.2 Dec-25 630.1 Mar-26 747.3 Jun-26 851.09 The number of clients onboarded by GAPs stood at 2.99 million as of June, compared with 2.51 million at the end of March, indicating that the GAP channel is emerging as a significant route for investors seeking access to international markets through GIFT IFSC. There were 18 GAPs operating in the IFSC at the end of June.Trends in Non-retail Schemes in Gift-IFSC ($ bn)

No. of Investors

As of Total Investors Retail Schemes Jun-25 3583 0 Sep-25 4733 255 Dec-25 6721 1239 Mar-26 9594 3438 Jun-26 16150 8467

Source: IFSCA Bulletin