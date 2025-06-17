Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 10:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / Investment / Quadria Group announces HealthQuad Fund III with $300 million corpus

Quadria Group announces HealthQuad Fund III with $300 million corpus

Quadria Group has retained a large part of the existing investment and investment committee team members, who will continue to be involved in the existing portfolio investments, company statement says

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 10:14 PM IST

Private equity firm Quadria Group on Tuesday announced the launch of HealthQuad Fund III, with a target corpus of $200 million and a $100 million in greenshoe option.

HealthQuad Fund III succeeds Funds I and II, which have supported over 18 healthcare companies, including Qure.ai, Medikabazaar, THB, Wysa, Ekincare, Redcliffe Labs, GoApptiv, and Strand Life Sciences.

Quadria Group is aiming to raise $300 million (about Rs 2,550 crore) for its HealthQuad Fund III.

Quadria Group has retained a large part of the existing investment and investment committee team members, who will continue to be involved in the existing portfolio investments, a company statement said.

 

It will also add more people to its investing, operating and clinical team.

"India presents one of the world's most compelling healthcare investment opportunities, driven by growing demand, digital acceleration, and underserved segments across primary, diagnostic, and chronic care.

"With the full ownership of Fund III and expanded leadership, we are better positioned than ever to deliver cross-regional value for our portfolio companies, across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and the GCC, creating an unparalleled platform for health innovation," Amit Varma, co-founder and Investment Committee member, HealthQuad, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Quadria Capital Private equity firms

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 10:14 PM IST

