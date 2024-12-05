Business Standard
Home / Finance / Investment / Rebalance your investments away from equities and gold in favour of debt

Rebalance your investments away from equities and gold in favour of debt

This review exercise must be undertaken to restore the portfolio's risk profile to its original level

Gold
Premium

Gold(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sanjay Kumar SinghKarthik Jerome Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2024 | 8:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the calendar year draws to a close, many investors will approach their financial advisers for an annual portfolio review. Do-it-yourself investors should also conduct this exercise to eliminate the excess risk that may have accumulated in their portfolios over the past year. 
 
What are some key issues in portfolios 
 
Equity exposure in portfolios is likely to have exceeded the original strategic level due to strong performance in equity markets, both domestically and internationally. 
 
Allocation to gold is also likely to have increased, as the yellow metal has also delivered robust returns. 
 
Investor returns appear inflated because all asset classes
Topics : Equities Gold vs equities equity investors Equity investment Gold investment

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon