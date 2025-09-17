25% applicants get PSB loans under Vishwakarma scheme till August

A little over one in every four applications under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme have received loans from public sector banks (PSBs), according to government data reviewed by Business Standard.

The scheme — launched in 2023 on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide financial support and skill development to artisans in the informal sector — has received 1.2 million applications by PSBs till August 2025.

Of this, PSBs have processed 1.2 million applications and loans have been sanctioned for 397,852 applicants. However, only 333,632 loans amounting 27.2 per cent of the total applications have finally been disbursed.

India’s