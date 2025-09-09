Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / 8th pay panel payout likely to trigger rate hike cycle in FY27: Report

8th pay panel payout likely to trigger rate hike cycle in FY27: Report

Payout with sizeable arrears will hit core inflation harder, as it propels demand for goods and services overtime, and leads to an instantaneous reset of housing rents

Finance Commission
premium

8th Pay Commission big update (Illustration: Binay Sinha)

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Eighth Central Pay Commission (CPC) payouts are likely to tilt the growth-inflation balance somewhat ‘unfavourably’ and kick off the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) rate hike cycle in late FY27 or FY28, says a recent report by private think tank QuantEco Research. 
 
According to the report, the Eighth CPC is facing administrative delays. And, the final implementation by the commission may see a lag of at least one year. This implies that revised payouts will be disbursed with sizeable arrears.
 
This will have implications for growth as well as inflation. 
 
Payout with sizeable arrears will hit core inflation harder,
Topics : Finance Commission Cabinet approves 15th Finance Commission 15th Finance Commission Pay Commission
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon