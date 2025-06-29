Affordable housing dream of millions in India gets closer to reality

Unsold stock in the affordable housing segment shrank by 19 per cent to about 113,000 units by the end of the first quarter of calendar year 2025. Anuj Puri, chairman of Anarock Group, says there is strong demand but “developers have largely avoided this segment, resulting in minimal new launches in recent years”. Consequently, people are purchasing from the existing inventory. Rising costs of land acquisition, construction and approval have also pushed builders to prioritise premium projects, “as affordable housing offers very thin margins. Furthermore, property prices have soared across cities, exacerbating the affordability crisis.”

But things could change after