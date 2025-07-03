Banking system liquidity hits three-year high as market awaits RBI action

Banking system liquidity rose further on Wednesday to a net surplus of Rs 3.74 trillion, the highest since June 1, 2022, the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.

The recent improvement in banking system liquidity can largely be attributed to higher government spending and lower-than-expected GST collections, which have eased the usual liquidity pressures. As a result, the liquidity drain was not as sharp as anticipated, dealers said, adding that with the RBI already having reduced the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), its room for deploying other measures for liquidity withdrawal, apart from variable rate reserve repo