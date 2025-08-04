Banking system liquidity surplus reaches ₹4.09 trillion amid govt spending

Despite the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) recent Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auctions, net liquidity in the banking system stood at a surplus of Rs 4.09 trillion on Sunday, the highest since July 3, driven by government spending, according to the latest RBI data.

The surplus liquidity has kept the overnight weighted average call rate below the repo rate of 5.50 per cent, and the overnight Tri-party repo rate below the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate of 5.25 per cent.

The weighted average call rate stood at 5.37 per cent, and the weighted average Treps rate stood at 5.22