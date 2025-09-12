Friday, September 12, 2025 | 07:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Banks park ₹1.5 trillion at RBI's three-day VRRR liquidity auction

Banks placed Rs 1.5 trillion in RBI's three-day VRRR auction as surplus liquidity hit Rs 2.85 trillion, with WACR firming to 5.43 per cent from 5.35 per cent

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Banks parked Rs 1.5 trillion at the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) three-day Variable Rate Reverse Repo (VRRR) auction.
 
The RBI’s VRRR operations are intended to absorb surplus liquidity from the financial system and anchor short-term money market rates closer to the policy repo rate.
 
Net liquidity in the banking system was in a surplus of Rs 2.85 trillion on Thursday, according to the latest RBI data.
 
The weighted average call rate (WACR), the operating target of monetary policy, settled at 5.43 per cent on Friday, compared with the previous close of 5.35 per cent.
  

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

