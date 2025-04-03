Banks pitch SORR as overnight benchmark ahead of monetary policy meeting

Bankers have requested the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to announce the Secured Overnight Rupee Rate (SORR) as the overnight benchmark instead of the weighted average call rate (WACR) in the upcoming monetary policy review meeting next week. They have also asked for a reduction in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) requirement for banks from the current 4 per cent.

The central bank has been conducting a series of interactions with banks, seeking feedback to tide over the liquidity crunch in the banking system and improve monetary transmission.

“It was discussed that the RBI may declare the benchmark rate of