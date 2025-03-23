Sunday, March 23, 2025 | 05:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Banks set to make treasury gains in Q4 FY25 as bond yields soften

Banks set to make treasury gains in Q4 FY25 as bond yields soften

The yield on the 10-year benchmark government bond fell 8 basis points in the previous week - the steepest weekly decline in four months, since November 30, 2024 - to settle at 6.62 per cent

Public sector banks (PSBs) have proposed the Finance Ministry their plan to raise Rs 54,800 crore through Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) and Tier-2 bonds in the current financial year (FY25), 37 per cent more than the Rs 39,880 crore raised in FY24, accord
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2025 | 5:21 PM IST

Banks are set to make treasury gains in the fourth quarter of the current financial year as the yield on government bonds softened in the current quarter so far on the back of strong inflows in the debt segment, said market participants.
 
The yield on the 10-year benchmark government bond fell 8 basis points in the previous week — the steepest weekly decline in four months, since November 30, 2024 — to settle at 6.62 per cent.
 
The 5-year bond yield fell by 22 basis points during the same period, whereas the 14-year bond yield fell by 11 basis points.
Topics : Banks finance sector Q4 Results

