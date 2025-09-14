Sunday, September 14, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Banks step up focus on fee-based income; treasury gains come under pressure

Banks step up focus on fee-based income; treasury gains come under pressure

Further, bankers said that there is still room to reduce rates on term deposits, and bulk deposit rates have already declined

bank loan, banks
premium

Executives also pointed out that there is still room to cut term deposit rates, while bulk deposit rates have already fallen. Together, these measures should help ease pressure on interest income. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Banks are shifting focus to fee-based services, product offerings, and recoveries as treasury income in the July–September quarter (Q2) is expected to stay weak. This comes amid declining net interest income (NII) and net interest margins following the recent policy rate cut. Bankers said priority areas include selling priority sector lending (PSL) certificates and expanding wealth management services.
 
Executives also pointed out that there is still room to cut term deposit rates, while bulk deposit rates have already fallen. Together, these measures should help ease pressure on interest income.
 
“Treasury income this quarter will not be sufficient to support the
Topics : Finance News Indian banking sector Banking sector public sector banks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon