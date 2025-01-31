Banks to continue good run with caution and innovation, say PSB CEOs

Indian banking is expected to continue its good run on the back of solid economic growth and fundamentals, said leaders of four public-sector banks at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit in November in Mumbai. Ashwani Kumar, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of UCO Bank; Debadatta Chand, MD and CEO of Bank of Baroda; K Satyanarayana Raju, MD and CEO of Canara Bank; and Shanti Lal Jain, CEO of Indian Bank, spoke about customers, growth and innovation in a panel discussion called 'Is the Goldilocks moment behind the PSU banks?' In the discussion moderated by Business Standard