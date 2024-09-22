Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Boots on the ground: Businesses correspondent model needs mending

Boots on the ground: Businesses correspondent model needs mending

The business correspondent channel for financial inclusion is calling for a pay raise, investments and an end to penalties

Almost two decades after business correspondents (BCs) arrived on the scene, the lack of grease is evident. Poor payout for the heavy lifting they do is is making the channel – a key cog in the financial inclusion wheel – creaky. For there has been n
Premium

Representative Picture

Raghu Mohan
5 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2024 | 10:42 PM IST
Almost two decades after business correspondents (BCs) arrived on the scene, the lack of grease is evident. Poor payout for the heavy lifting they do is is making the channel – a key cog in the financial inclusion wheel – creaky. For there has been no upward revision in the pricing of BC services for years: Be it on cash withdrawals, cash deposits, money transfers, or Aadhaar-Enabled Payment System (AePS) transactions. And what nobody will go on record is that BCs and banks are ranged against each other. An interesting matter of detail is that these issues

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon