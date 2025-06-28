Centre extends CBDT chief Ravi Agrawal's tenure by 1 year till June 2026

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Saturday approved the re-appointment of Ravi Agrawal as chairman of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), extending his tenure on a contract basis for one year from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026 or until further orders.
Agrawal, a 1988-batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service, was initially appointed as CBDT Chairman effective July 1, 2024 up to his date of superannuation on September 30, 2024. His appointment order at that time specified that he would continue on “re-appointment on contract basis” until June 30, 2025 under the usual terms and conditions applicable to re-employed central government officers and in relaxation of the recruitment rules.
With the latest decision of the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, Agrawal’s tenure has now been further extended on a contract basis for one more year, from July 1, 2025 to June 30, 2026. Agrawal brings decades of experience in the Income Tax Department, where he has held key positions, including Member (Administration) of the CBDT. He succeeded Nitin Gupta, a 1986-batch IRS officer, as Chairman in June 2024.
As chairman, Agrawal is responsible for administrative planning of the income tax department and serves as a senior advisor and guide for the Indian Revenue Service. His key duties include handling senior appointments, representing the Finance Ministry at important international tax forums such as the United Nations and OECD, managing transfers and postings of senior officers, and overseeing matters in the Foreign Tax and Tax Research Division. He also ensures the implementation of Cabinet decisions, advises the Finance Minister, addresses public grievances, and helps maintain stability and continuity in the tax administration.