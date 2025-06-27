Call, TREPs rates rise post VRRR auction; rupee logs 2-year best gain

Overnight money market rates rose following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) seven-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction on Friday.
The weighted average call rate (WACR)—the operating target of monetary policy—edged closer to the policy repo rate of 5.5 per cent as it settled at 5.38 per cent, compared to the previous close of 5.27 per cent. The weighted average overnight TREPs rate settled at 5.42 per cent, against 5.24 per cent on Thursday.
The VRRR auction was conducted to align overnight rates more closely with the repo rate. These rates had been trading below the policy repo rate due to significant surplus liquidity in the banking system.
The RBI received bids worth ₹84,975 crore at the VRRR auction, against the notified amount of ₹1 trillion. Money market participants said the bid amount was lower than expected.
“The bids were lower because of reporting Friday and quarter-end. Also, it was a long-tenure VRRR, hence the bidding was subdued,” said a call dealer at a public sector bank.
The central bank accepted the bids at a 5.49 per cent cut-off rate. Dealers said the VRRR aimed to anchor overnight rates that remained below the repo rate and could have dropped further with the onset of government spending at the start of the month. The repo rate currently stands at 5.50 per cent.
Net liquidity in the banking system was in surplus at ₹2.78 trillion on Thursday, according to the RBI’s latest data.
On the bond front, the coupon on the new three-year government bond was set at 5.91 per cent at the weekly auction, which was better than market expectations. However, the cut-off price on the 10-year bond was lower than anticipated, leading to a sell-off in the secondary market, dealers said.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond rose by 3 basis points post the auction results, settling at 6.40 per cent, compared to the previous close of 6.37 per cent.
Market participants said the 6.33 per cent 2035 government bond is likely to become India’s new 10-year benchmark starting next week, replacing the 6.79 per cent 2034 bond. With Friday’s auction, the outstanding amount on the 2035 bond now stands at ₹90,000 crore.
“The three-year coupon was better than expected, but the cut-off price on the 10-year was 7–8 paise lower, which is why we saw some selling after the results,” said a dealer at a primary dealership. “Now is the time for the 2035 bond to become the benchmark, as the outstanding is ₹90,000 crore. Liquidity should improve, and it should take over as the benchmark from next week,” he added.
Meanwhile, the rupee witnessed its highest weekly gain in more than two years—since January 13, 2023. The local currency appreciated by 1.3 per cent during the week, supported by a fall in the dollar index, dealers said.
On Friday, the rupee appreciated by 0.3 per cent against the greenback, tracking the fall in crude oil prices and broad-based dollar weakness. It recovered all its losses for the current financial year, settling at 85.49 per dollar, compared to the previous close of 85.71.
In the current calendar year, the domestic unit has depreciated by 0.15 per cent against the dollar so far.
“The broad-based dollar weakness and fall in crude prices drove the rupee’s appreciation,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “The RBI has been active in the market for the past two days,” he added.
The dollar index fell by 1.5 per cent during the week to 97.30. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies. Brent crude oil prices declined by over 12 per cent during the week to $68.17 per barrel.
The dollar index slipped after US President Donald Trump suggested that Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell could soon be replaced, fuelling expectations of a rate cut as early as July. The remark sparked concerns over the future independence of the US Federal Reserve.