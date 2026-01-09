Changes to insurance commission structure under consideration: DFS Secy

“Changes in insurance commission structure are under consideration,” Nagaraju said.

The insurance sector has recently come under scrutiny for its high acquisition costs driven by elevated distributor payouts. This comes as the Central government, on its part to make insurance affordable, has rationalised the goods and services tax (GST) on insurance premiums for individual life and health insurance from 18 per cent to zero.

Despite this, high distributor payouts are keeping insurance premiums elevated, which is among the many reasons why the insurance penetration needle is not moving much in India. The government and the insurance regulator have given a clarion call of “Insurance for All” by 2047.

Recently, a committee formed under the Life Insurance Council to review the commission structure in the life insurance sector has recommended capping distributor commissions or deferring them to ease acquisition costs.

Currently, insurers are free to set product-wise commissions as long as they remain within the overall EoM limits.

Recently, the Reserve Bank of India Financial Stability Report said high distribution costs are restraining the expansion of insurance coverage, which impacts affordability and leads to divergence between insurance density and penetration.

It emphasised that growth in commissions in the non-life sector has significantly outpaced other operating expenses. For the life insurance sector, front-loaded acquisition costs are limited to the extent to which scale efficiencies are passed on to policyholders.

The RBI also highlighted an increase in commission payouts of private sector life insurers, particularly surging from 2022-23 onwards, indicating business acquisition at a higher marginal cost, and an aggressive cost-growth dynamic among private non-life insurers, whereby their commission expenses have escalated sharply. This points to a high-cost, distribution-led growth strategy.

Separately, speaking on the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the banking sector, Nagaraju said that AI is collecting and processing data from all possible modes, executing repetitive tasks such as undocumented processing, collaborating with sources, optimising processes, and catalysing financial inclusion, among others.

However, he believes that when it comes to responsible banking and promoting affordable access to banking, AI and AI models are yet to take decisive steps.

Additionally, Nagaraju emphasised that there is a wide credit gap in the MSME and agriculture sectors and that there is a need for overarching policy reforms to address this.

According to Nagaraju, the MSME sector contributes 30 per cent to India’s GDP and almost 44 per cent to exports. However, there is a significant credit gap of around ₹30 trillion in the sector, as per estimates.

“When we look at the agriculture sector, 86 per cent of farmers in India are small and marginal, and 20 per cent are still dependent on non-institutional credit channels. This wide credit gap calls for overarching policy reforms requiring the involvement of all stakeholders,” he said, adding that the government has already taken the required steps to reach out and bridge this credit gap, and technology is playing an important role in this journey.

“We are looking to start MSMEs, agri and sunrise sectors, and small borrowers are the priority areas for us,” he added.

He also highlighted that for India to become a $30 trillion economy by 2047, the banking sector must expand to around $39 trillion from the present $2.2 trillion, and credit to the private non-financial sector is expected to be around 130 per cent of GDP, up from the existing 26 per cent.