Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Commercial bank credit up 16.02% till January 12, shows RBI data

Sequentially, it grew by 0.09 per cent over the previous fortnight ended December 29, 2023. The outstanding credit stood at Rs 154.04 trillion as of January 12, 2024, according to RBI data

bank credit

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 25 2024 | 9:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reflecting higher levels of activity in the busy season, commercial bank credit grew by 16.02 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) till January 12, 2024. The credit had grown by 16.5 per cent Y-o-Y in the same period in January 2023.

Sequentially, it grew by 0.09 per cent over the previous fortnight ended December 29, 2023. The outstanding credit stood at Rs 154.04 trillion as of January 12, 2024, according to Reserve Bank of India data. This excludes the effect of the merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Rating agency ICRA has revised upwards its projections for bank credit growth for the current financial year (FY24) to 14.9-15.3 per cent from an earlier estimate of 12.8-13.0 per cent on the back of strong offtake in the retail segment and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs). The incremental credit is expected to be Rs 20.4-20.9 trillion in the current financial year (FY24), surpassing the incremental credit of Rs 18.2 trillion in FY23.

On the resource mobilisation front, banks posted a 12.4 per cent Y-o-Y growth in deposits as of January 12, 2024. This was an improvement over 10.6 per cent Y-o-Y growth shown a year ago. However, deposits shrunk sequentially by 0.5 per cent to Rs 198.64 trillion as of January 12, 2024, RBI data showed. This excludes the impact of the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger.

Deposit growth has been relatively steady since Covid times. However, in recent years, credit growth has significantly outperformed deposit growth. This can be mainly attributed to banks having incremental liquidity during the COVID period and comparatively lower outflows. However, the scenario has changed with rising demand for credit and a decrease in liquidity, according to rating agency CareEdge.

Also Read

Bank credit growth to dip to 13-13.5% this year from 15.9% in FY23: CRISIL

Five-day work week in banks soon as industry demand gets nod from IBA

Banks not spending IT budgets fully, says RBI Dy Guv Swaminathan J

As credit growth outpaces deposits, banks may increase interest on FD

You can save on petrol spends with fuel credit cards: Which are the best?

Fresh NPS adoption by corporate sector slips to 34-month low in Nov: NSO

Govt bond yields decline, end flattish for week with eyes on budget 2024

HDFC Bank sees period of consolidation as it absorbs mega merger: Report

Indian Bank wholly-owned subsidiary to begin operations in FY25, says MD

Amid muted equities trend, Rupee opens flat against dollar in early trade

Topics : Bank credit bank credit growth RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 25 2024 | 9:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon