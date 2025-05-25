Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 11:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Deposit insurance cap hike likely soon, may go beyond ₹5 lakh in 6 months

The deposit insurance limit refers to the amount of savings in bank deposits whose safety is assured if a lender goes bankrupt

While the government is yet to take a final call on the quantum of the new insurance limit for deposits to update the ₹5 lakh cap set five years ago, the official signalled the revised ceiling will be within the ₹10 lakh mark

Harsh KumarAsit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is actively considering a hike in the deposit insurance limit for bank deposits from the present level of ₹5 lakh within the next six months, a senior finance ministry official told Business Standard.  
 
The deposit insurance limit refers to the amount of savings in bank deposits whose safety is assured if a lender goes bankrupt. The insurance, provided through the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC), covers all forms of deposits, including those in savings and current accounts, parked by customers with commercial and cooperative banks.
 
While the government is yet to take a final call on
