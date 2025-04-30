Wednesday, April 30, 2025 | 09:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / February repo rate cut: Deposits rates inch up, lending rates fall

February repo rate cut: Deposits rates inch up, lending rates fall

The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits of scheduled commercial banks stood at 6.65 per cent in March 2025

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee of the RBI reduced the policy repo rate by 25 basis points in February to 6.25 per cent.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2025 | 9:28 PM IST

Despite a reduction in the policy repo rate in February, deposit rates of banks have inched up, while there was some cooling off for the lending rates, latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed.
 
The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits of scheduled commercial banks stood at 6.65 per cent in March 2025, compared to 6.49 per cent in February 2025, the RBI said. The WADTDR on outstanding rupee term deposits of SCBs was 7.03 per cent in March 2025, compared to 7.02 per cent in February 2025.
