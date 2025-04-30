February repo rate cut: Deposits rates inch up, lending rates fall

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. Despite a reduction in the policy repo rate in February, deposit rates of banks have inched up, while there was some cooling off for the lending rates, latest data released by the(RBI) showed.

The weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits of scheduled commercial banks stood at 6.65 per cent in March 2025, compared to 6.49 per cent in February 2025, the RBI said. The WADTDR on outstanding rupee term deposits of SCBs was 7.03 per cent in March 2025, compared to 7.02 per cent in February 2025.