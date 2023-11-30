Finance Commission terms of reference takes a conservative stance

A government gazette notification announcing the formation of the 16th Finance Commission is not yet ready, as the name of the members and the chairperson have not finalised. Among the names in contention are at least one former secretary from the finance ministry, it is understood. But in every other respect, a government source said a press release announcing the commission’s terms of reference (ToR) was candid.
Breaking a more than two-decade old pattern, the Finance Ministry on Wednesday issued the press release without naming the people who will be part of the commission. The releases for the years, 2002, 2007, 2013 and 2017 came with both. The releases were based on the gazette notifications, signed by the