Sensex (-0.24%)
66743.85 -158.06
Nifty (-0.26%)
20045.15 -51.45
Nifty Midcap (0.21%)
42707.10 + 88.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.15%)
6502.85 + 9.80
Nifty Bank (-0.68%)
44263.60 -302.85
Heatmap

Finance Commission terms of reference takes a conservative stance

Press release on terms of reference doesn't name people who will be part of the commission

Finance Commission
Premium

Representative image | Photo: X @15thFinCom

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 12:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A government gazette notification announcing the formation of the 16th Finance Commission is not yet ready, as the name of the members and the chairperson have not finalised. Among the names in contention are at least one former secretary from the finance ministry, it is understood. But in every other respect, a government source said a press release announcing the commission’s terms of reference (ToR) was candid.

Breaking a more than two-decade old pattern, the Finance Ministry on Wednesday issued the press release without naming the people who will be part of the commission. The releases for the years, 2002, 2007, 2013 and 2017 came with both. The releases were based on the gazette notifications, signed by the

Also Read

Cabinet approves 'terms of reference' for 16th Finance Commission

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Govt may ask 16th Finance Commission to include HDI, SDG in formula

Gita Press gets Gandhi Peace Prize 2021; all you need to know about it

16th Finance Commission's political challenge

Monetary Policy Committee may have underestimated economic growth for Q2

DLF mulls first bond issue in three years amid revival of real estate mkt

Rupee rises 2 paise to settle at 83.32 against US dollar on FII inflows

'Retail investors could mobilise $543bn for climate action in India'

Financial institutions told to strengthen fraud management system

Topics : Finance commissions terms of reference Union Cabinet Finance Ministry

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon