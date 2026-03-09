FinMin asks banks to step up efforts to reduce delays in IBC cases
At a review meeting, the finance ministry directed public sector banks to minimise adjournments and speed up CIRP filings, aiming to accelerate NCLT admission and resolution timelines
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
The finance ministry has asked public sector banks to step up efforts to minimise adjournments and delays in filing Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) applications to expedite resolution of cases under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), during a review meeting chaired by M Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services.