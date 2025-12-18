Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
FinMin unveils single brand logo for Regional Rural Banks nationwide

FinMin unveils single brand logo for Regional Rural Banks nationwide

On the principle of 'One State One RRB', the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, has consolidated 26 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across 11 states/UTs, effective from May 1, 2025

As part of creating a single and unified brand identity for the RRBs after the major amalgamation drive, a common logo for the 28 RRBs has been unveiled, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

The Finance Ministry on Thursday unveiled a new logo for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) to signify a single and unified brand identity.

On the principle of 'One State One RRB', the Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, has consolidated 26 Regional Rural Banks (RRBs) across 11 states/UTs, effective from May 1, 2025.

The reform marks a crucial step toward building stronger and more efficient RRBs. Presently, 28 RRBs continue to serve the nation through an extensive network of over 22,000 branches in more than 700 districts.

As part of creating a single and unified brand identity for the RRBs after the major amalgamation drive, a common logo for the 28 RRBs has been unveiled, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

 

This marks an important step toward strengthening the identity and visibility of these institutions serving the rural communities, it added.

The colours of the RRB logo have been chosen to convey the objectives of the RRBs, it said, adding that dark blue signifies finance and trust, while green signifies life and growth, reflecting their mission to serve rural India.

This common branding initiative by the government is expected to give RRBs a distinct, modern and easily recognisable brand identity nationwide. This symbolises their collective commitment to financial inclusion and rural development.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Finance News Regional Rural Banks Finance Ministry

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

