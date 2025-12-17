Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / HDFC Bank cuts FD rates by 15 bps in select tenors; peak rate now 6.45%

HDFC Bank cuts FD rates by 15 bps in select tenors; peak rate now 6.45%

HDFC Bank has lowered its fixed deposit rates by 15 bps for select tenors on deposits below Rs 3 crore, bringing its peak deposit rate down to 6.45% from December 17

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank’s fixed deposit rates range from 2.75 per cent to 6.45 per cent.

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private sector lender, has lowered its fixed deposit rates for deposits below Rs 3 crore, effective December 17. The bank has reduced its peak deposit rate by 15 basis points from 6.6 per cent to 6.45 per cent for the 18 months to less than 21 months tenor.
 
Now, HDFC Bank’s fixed deposit rates range from 2.75 per cent to 6.45 per cent.
 
Why has HDFC Bank cut deposit rates now? 
This move follows a 25-basis-point cut in the repo rate by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) in December. The repo rate has been reduced by 125 basis points in the current easing cycle.
 
 
How does this compare with SBI’s recent FD rate changes? 
Earlier, State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, lowered its peak deposit rate by 15 basis points. SBI’s Amrit Vrishti scheme, which offered 6.6 per cent for 444 days, has been revised downward to 6.45 per cent. Additionally, SBI has cut the interest rate on deposits in the tenor of two years to less than three years to 6.40 per cent from 6.45 per cent. The lender has not cut deposit rates in other tenors.
 

More From This Section

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI intervenes aggressively as rupee rebounds after hitting record lows

CGST Act set to see key amendments in Budget session

Centre projects ₹47,000 cr net revenue loss from GST rate rationalisation

Rs, Rupee, Cash, Credit, Economy, Saving, Payment, Indian Currency

Trump tariffs, trade talks stalemate keep Indian rupee under strain

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI Guv Malhotra signals rates to stay low for 'long period': Report

rupee, indian rupee

Rupee slide puts spotlight on limits to India's currency defence

Topics : Fixed Deposit HDFC Bank FD rates repo rate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 8:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVedanta DemergerGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon