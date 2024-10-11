Funds raised by NBFCs through domestic bonds top Rs 3.2 trn in H1 FY25

Funds raised by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), including those owned by the state and refinance institutions, from the domestic debt capital market topped Rs 3.2 trillion April to September this financial year (H1 FY25).

More than Rs 74,507 crore was raised in September alone, making it the highest amount in FY25 and second highest in the calendar year.

According to Primedatabase, in H1 FY25, funds raised by NBFCs from debt capital markets totaled Rs 3.23 trillion, up 3.11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) during the same period last year. In 2024 (up to September), this number adds up