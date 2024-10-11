Business Standard
Home / Finance / News / Funds raised by NBFCs through domestic bonds top Rs 3.2 trn in H1 FY25

Funds raised by NBFCs through domestic bonds top Rs 3.2 trn in H1 FY25

More than Rs 74,507 crore was raised in September alone, making it the highest amount in FY25

NBFCS
Premium

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 11:20 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Funds raised by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), including those owned by the state and refinance institutions, from the domestic debt capital market topped Rs 3.2 trillion April to September this financial year (H1 FY25).

More than Rs 74,507 crore was raised in September alone, making it the highest amount in FY25 and second highest in the calendar year.

According to Primedatabase, in H1 FY25, funds raised by NBFCs from debt capital markets totaled Rs 3.23 trillion, up 3.11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) during the same period last year. In 2024 (up to September), this number adds up
Topics : NBFCs bond market HDFC Bank

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon