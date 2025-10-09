Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 11:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Govt opens up State Bank of India managing director position to pvt sector

Govt opens up State Bank of India managing director position to pvt sector

FSIB may hire HR agency to carry out behaviour and competency assessment of candidates

State Bank of India, SBI
premium

For SBI MD, two year of residual service has been mandated as one of the eligibility criteria, treating 60 years retirement age.

Harsh KumarAathira VarierAnupreksha Jain New Delhi/Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 11:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has for the first time opened up one managing director (MD) position at State Bank of India (SBI) to private-sector bankers, in a major overhaul of the way leadership is chosen in India’s public financial institutions.
 
It has also empowered the Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) to assess and recommend candidates, setting aside their Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APARs). 
In a letter to public-sector banks (PSBs) and state-owned life and non-life insurers, the Department of Financial Services (DFS) under the Ministry of Finance has communicated that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the revised consolidated guidelines
Topics : sbi private sector Banks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon