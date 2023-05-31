close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt receives Rs 20,97,368 crore tax revenue in FY23, reveals data

Out of the total revenue, Rs 20,97,368 crore is tax revenue (net to Centre), Rs 2,86,151 crore is non-tax revenue, and Rs 72,187 crore is Non-Debt Capital Receipt

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rupee, Currency, banknote

1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 5:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

According to a PIB release, the government received Rs 24,55,706 crore (101 per cent of the corresponding RE 2022-2023 total revenue) during 2022-2023. 
Out of the total revenue, Rs 20,97,368 crore is tax revenue (net to Centre), Rs 2,86,151 crore is non-tax revenue, and Rs 72,187 crore is Non-Debt Capital Receipt. 

The non-debt capital receipt comprises loan recovery (Rs 26,152 crore) and Miscellaneous Capital receipts (Rs 46,035 crore). 
The release also stated that Rs 9,48,406 crore has been transferred to state governments as devolution of share of taxes by the government of India up to this period which is ₹50,015 crores higher than the previous year.

The total expenditure incurred by the government is Rs 41,88,837 crore, which is 100 per cent of the corresponding RE 22-23. Out of the total expenditure, Rs 3,452,518 crore is in Revenue Account and Rs 7,36,319 crore is in Capital Account. Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs 9,28,424 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs 5,30,959 crore is on account of Major Subsidies. 

Also Read

Haven't checked your old Gmail account in a while? Google may delete it

Budget 2023: Income tax slabs changed under new tax regime. Details here

Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better?

Tax sops, Capex push, Adani rout: Why Sensex swayed 2,000pts on Budget day?

CBDT to hold high-level meeting to review revenue collection of FY23

BOB Financial opens up its entire RuPay Credit Card base for linking on UPI

RBI mulls lightweight payments & settlements for smooth ops during calamity

ITR filing: Online ITR2 form for FY2022-23 (AY 2023-24) available

High staff attrition a significant operational risk to banks: RBI Dy Guv

Stringent rules for education loans turn parents towards gold loans

Topics : Tax Revenue government of India non tax revenue BS Web Reports

First Published: May 31 2023 | 5:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

RBI mulls lightweight payments & settlements for smooth ops during calamity

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
2 min read

ITR filing: Online ITR2 form for FY2022-23 (AY 2023-24) available

ITR filing
3 min read

High staff attrition a significant operational risk to banks: RBI Dy Guv

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
2 min read

Stringent rules for education loans turn parents towards gold loans

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read

RBI Dy Guv calls for better risk management, governance at banks

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
2 min read

Most Popular

India's fiscal deficit target of 5.9% for FY24 at risk, warns Nomura

fiscal deficit, growth, revenue, tax, economy
2 min read

Rs 500 note tightens hold as most circulated currency, show RBI data

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency
2 min read

Certificates of deposit issuances jumped three-fold in FY23: RBI data

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
2 min read

Switched jobs in 2022-23? Consolidate multiple Form 16s accurately

budget
4 min read

Abrdn likely to sell its 1.66% stake in HDFC Life via block deals: Report

HDFC Life
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon