close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

High staff attrition a significant operational risk to banks: RBI Dy Guv

Outsourcing, lack of succession planning and staff skilling also areas of concern, Jain says

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 12:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

High attrition and employee turnover pose significant operational risks, including disruption in customer services, as well as ethical issues for banks, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor M K Jain said. These issues could have an adverse financial impact on banks, Jain added while addressing board members of banks on Monday.
Among the risk factors that he listed were high attrition, lack of succession planning, (particularly for critical roles) and skilling of staff, besides outsourcing.

Attrition and high employee turnover lead to loss of institutional knowledge and increase recruitment costs. Banks, Jain said, need to ensure that employees have the necessary skills and knowledge to adapt to new technologies and business practices.
Referring to the challenges from outsourcing, the RBI deputy governor said its risks include potential loss of control over critical operations, data security breaches and an increased dependency on third-party providers.

He also said that banks should be careful about process risks since errors, inefficiencies or breakdowns in operational processes can lead to financial losses, compliance failures or customer dissatisfaction.
Risks stemming from ethical issues at the operational level can also have serious repercussions for banks, including reputational damage, legal and regulatory consequences, erosion of customer trust and an adverse financial impact, he cautioned.

Also Read

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain granted bail by SC till July 11

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

MPC lowers projection for inflation, raises growth outlook a bit in FY24

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

Stringent rules for education loans turn parents towards gold loans

RBI Dy Guv calls for better risk management, governance at banks

Rs 500 note tightens hold as most circulated currency, show RBI data

SBI Card plans to raise Rs 3,000 cr from debentures to fund business growth

Certificates of deposit issuances jumped three-fold in FY23: RBI data


Jain also dwelled on technology-related risks and said the fintech revolution in banking is bringing a disruptive paradigm shift. Banking services are now being bundled with other financial and non-financial services and giving consumers the convenience of accessing the full spectrum of financial products.
Indeed, the pace of technological changes is so rapid that banks will have to transform like tech companies, continuously innovating and investing in technological upgrades, he said. The deputy governor added that the risks of cyberattacks, data breaches and operational failures have also increased.
Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Indian Banks Banking sector finance Banks M K Jain

First Published: May 31 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Stringent rules for education loans turn parents towards gold loans

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read

RBI Dy Guv calls for better risk management, governance at banks

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
2 min read

Rs 500 note tightens hold as most circulated currency, show RBI data

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency
2 min read

SBI Card plans to raise Rs 3,000 cr from debentures to fund business growth

Image
1 min read

Certificates of deposit issuances jumped three-fold in FY23: RBI data

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
2 min read

Most Popular

India's fiscal deficit target of 5.9% for FY24 at risk, warns Nomura

fiscal deficit, growth, revenue, tax, economy
2 min read

Rs 500 note tightens hold as most circulated currency, show RBI data

rupee, indian rupee, indian currency
2 min read

Switched jobs in 2022-23? Consolidate multiple Form 16s accurately

budget
4 min read

Certificates of deposit issuances jumped three-fold in FY23: RBI data

RBI, SHAKTIKANTA DAS, RESERVE BANK OF INDIA
2 min read

Abrdn likely to sell its 1.66% stake in HDFC Life via block deals: Report

HDFC Life
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon