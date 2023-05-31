Stringent rules for education loans turn parents towards gold loans



The demand for gold loans is especially high in tier-2 and tier-3 cities. In most cases, the loan applications are from people who want to secure a seat in a lesser-known college for their children, the report said. With the college admission season around the corner, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) have registered a 10-15 per cent rise in gold loans, The Economic Times (ET) reports.



Apart from this, applying for a gold loan is easier and does not involve the complexities of applying for a proper education loan which involves several steps and may take more time. It should be noted that getting education loans to study in lesser-known colleges is tricky, and this may be the reason why people are approaching NBFCs for gold loans.



CEO of Ruloans Distribution, Kaushik Mehta, was quoted in the report as saying, “Education loans involve certain procedures and require the submission of paperwork, making it a somewhat lengthy process. This can deter people from pursuing this avenue for funding.” The recent surge in gold prices has made the yellow metal shinier as it fetches more funds for borrowers. Significantly, gold prices have shot to Rs 60,000 per 10 grams from about Rs 50,000 a year ago.

Also Read Record gold price may not bring back sheen in Muthoot, Manappuram: Analysts Muthoot Microfin to foray into Andhra Pradesh, Telangana in FY24 NBFCs' share in India's lending pie fell to 5-year low of 19.8% in H1FY23 Jewellers see 40% jump in sales on Akshaya Tritiya despite high gold prices Gold declines Rs 490 to Rs 61,420 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 500 RBI Dy Guv calls for better risk management, governance at banks Rs 500 note tightens hold as most circulated currency, show RBI data SBI Card plans to raise Rs 3,000 cr from debentures to fund business growth Certificates of deposit issuances jumped three-fold in FY23: RBI data India's fiscal deficit target of 5.9% for FY24 at risk, warns Nomura



An industry expert said that the stringent eligibility criteria for education loans ensure that such loans are only approved for well-recognised colleges and universities. In contrast, applying for gold loans is convenient and allows quicker access to funds, he said. Gold loans are especially popular for education loans since they do not require a credit history.

Another NBFC focused on gold loans, Muthoot Finance, has also seen a rise in demand for gold loans from younger applicants, the ET report said.