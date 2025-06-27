Govt, UPI apps to lay real-time digital tripwire for every payment tap

The government is working with third-party Unified Payments Interface (UPI) applications (apps) such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm, among others, to implement stricter safety measures that flag and block in real time any suspicious peer-to-peer and person-to-business transactions, several people familiar with the developments told Business Standard.

The move aims to curb fraudulent transactions happening through these third-party application providers (TPAPs), especially among less digitally literate users of these apps, an official said.

“The idea here is to ensure that any or all transactions, irrespective of the amount, go through higher checks and balances — even if the total