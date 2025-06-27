Friday, June 27, 2025 | 12:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Govt, UPI apps to lay real-time digital tripwire for every payment tap

Govt, UPI apps to lay real-time digital tripwire for every payment tap

Extra layers of scrutiny to guard the digitally unversed

bank fraud
premium

The move aims to curb fraudulent transactions happening through these third-party application providers (TPAPs) | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Ajinkya KawaleAashish Aryan Mumbai/New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 12:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is working with third-party Unified Payments Interface (UPI) applications (apps) such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm, among others, to implement stricter safety measures that flag and block in real time any suspicious peer-to-peer and person-to-business transactions, several people familiar with the developments told Business Standard. 
The move aims to curb fraudulent transactions happening through these third-party application providers (TPAPs), especially among less digitally literate users of these apps, an official said. 
“The idea here is to ensure that any or all transactions, irrespective of the amount, go through higher checks and balances — even if the total
Topics : UPI Unified Payments Interface UPI transactions UPI 2.0
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon