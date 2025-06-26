Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 04:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
AI-startup ShopOS raises $20 million from Binny Bansal-led 3STATE Ventures

The AI-powered platform plans to use the capital to grow its engineering team, enhance product development, and expand its global base of e-commerce brand partners

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Jun 26 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

ShopOS, a startup developing an artificial intelligence-powered operating system tailored for e-commerce brands, has raised $20 million in a funding round led by 3STATE Ventures, the investment firm founded by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal.
 
The company said the fresh capital would be used to accelerate product development, grow its engineering team, and expand its global roster of brand partners. The move comes as retailers increasingly seek to integrate AI into core operations, from inventory management to personalised shopping experiences.
 
“ShopOS is building the commerce stack of the future with AI at its core,” said Binny Bansal. “The potential for an AI-driven operating system to empower brands, particularly in navigating cross-border commerce and hyper-personalisation, is immense. The co-founders, Sai and Ajay, have the proven e-commerce and technical expertise required to execute this vision.”
 
 
For brands, current e-commerce systems are rigid and inefficient. Creating content is a slow and costly bottleneck, delivering truly personal experiences is difficult, and managing a consistent brand image across different markets is complex. A lot of manual work is involved, making it extremely inefficient for a brand to set up and manage a store. These operational hurdles directly limit growth and profitability. 

ShopOS integrates an AI workforce into the core operations of e-commerce brands, functioning as a centralised operating system. The platform handles three key areas: content creation, marketing, and store management. Its AI agents generate product text, images, and videos tailored to a brand’s style across markets and channels. It also automates and localises ad campaigns, identifies customer segments, and optimises marketing performance. On the storefront, the system personalises the shopping experience in real time, adjusting layout and recommendations to boost user engagement.
 
Founders Sai Krishna V K and Ajay P V previously co-founded the AI and AR platform Scapic (acquired by Flipkart) and subsequently led Flipkart Labs to seed deep tech innovations. They are joined by Karan Sonawala, who led immersive and AI-driven experiences at Flipkart, bringing next-generation visual technologies to millions of users. Together, their collective experience in building scalable e-commerce technology underpins the ShopOS strategy.
 
“The e-commerce landscape has evolved dramatically, yet the operational models for brands haven't kept pace. Brands have been constrained by the very tools meant to empower them,” said Sai Krishna V K and Ajay P V, co-founders of ShopOS. “What we’re excited about is the emerging potential of ambient agents. These don't just assist, but execute key commerce functions, all in the background. Generative commerce is in its early days, but it's increasingly clear that the way we shop is going to fundamentally change soon,” they commented.
 
They said the friction in content creation and personalisation is a significant drag on growth. “We are focused on delivering what AI agents can truly do for brands. We are building from India for the globe, and with this funding milestone, we wish to tap into the smartest AI minds in India to build the future of commerce,” the co-founders added.

Artificial intelligence e-commerce companies Flipkart

Jun 26 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

